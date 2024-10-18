Fall election 2024: Kenosha County district attorney Q&A

Kenosha County voters will be able to vote in a contested election for district attorney in the Nov. 5 election.

Carli McNeill and Xavier Solis will be on the ballot.

Incumbent Michael Gravely did not run for re-election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by the question responses in alphabetical order:

Carli McNeill — Age: 39; Village, town, city where you reside: Kenosha, Wisconsin; Education: Bristol School, Central High School, Union College, Notre Dame Law School; Occupation: Deputy District Attorney; Political party affiliation: Democrat (though the position of DA should be nonpartisan, and I will run the DA’s Office in a nonpartisan manner); Previous elected/appointed public office or pertinent professional/life experience: I have been a career prosecutor with over 13 years of experience in the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office. The current DA is retiring, and I am the Deputy DA (second in charge in the office). I have been the Deputy DA since 2021.

Xavier Solis — Age: 45; Village, town, city where you reside: Bristol; Education: UW-Parkside: Business Management-Accounting, University of Illinois-Chicago: Juris Doctor; Occupation: Attorney; Political party affiliation: Republican Party; Previous elected/appointed public office or pertinent professional/life experience: With over 11 years of practicing law in Kenosha and surrounding counties, I have developed a deep understanding of our local legal landscape. For the past decade, I have successfully managed my own law firm, focusing primarily on criminal law and traffic cases. This hands-on experience has equipped me with the skills to navigate complex legal issues and the nuances of our community’s needs. My extensive experience in criminal law has given me firsthand insight into the challenges faced by victims, defendants, and law enforcement. I am dedicated to ensuring that justice is served fairly and effectively, prioritizing community safety while upholding the rights of all individuals involved.

1.) Why are you the best choice for Kenosha County district attorney?

McNeill — You don’t just wake up one day and decide to be Kenosha County District Attorney. It is a position that must be earned. For example, when you choose other important professionals in your life, like a doctor, who is going to have your health in his/her hands, you would never ask that person, “Are you a Republican or a Democrat?” Instead, you are looking for the person who is the most qualified, capable, and experienced–the best person for the job. In this election, that is who I am. I have worked my entire professional career to earn the position of Kenosha County DA. I have prosecuted thousands of criminal cases including the most serious such as the First Degree Intentional Homicide cases against Andrew Obregon, Mark Jensen, and Nathan Kivi. How do you know I’m actually good at being a prosecutor? Well if you’re choosing a doctor, you might ask other doctors. They know their fellow professionals. Who would they choose to be their doctor? Same goes for prosecutors. I have twice been chosen by my fellow prosecutors in the State of Wisconsin for statewide awards. These awards are rare honors that are only given once a year. Also, I have earned the endorsements of many law enforcement officers, and I’m proud to say that the members of law enforcement I have worked with the most are the people who support me the most, such as detectives who have worked on serious cases with me. In addition to the support from individual members of law enforcement, I also have the endorsements of the Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Kenosha Professional Police Association Board. For Kenosha County DA, choose the candidate who is trusted by your local law enforcement and by her fellow prosecutors.

Solis — I am the best candidate for District Attorney because I am dedicated to upholding justice and fairness for every member of our community. With my extensive legal experience, I am prepared to make informed, ethical decisions that prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents. My focus will be on fostering collaboration between the community and law enforcement to ensure that all perspectives are respected in our legal processes. Transparency and accountability will be at the heart of my approach because I believe that trust between the public and the legal system is essential. I will champion innovative solutions that address the root causes of crime, support victims, and promote rehabilitation where appropriate. My holistic approach aims to create a safer, more equitable environment for all. In contrast, my opponent has a deeply concerning track record, losing nearly half of her cases. As part of the current administration, she has failed to prosecute rioters aggressively, gone soft on child sex crimes, and allowed a prime suspect in a 35-year-old homicide cold case—identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department—to go uncharged. Additionally, her office has shown a troubling tendency to grant lenient deals to the well-connected, wealthy, and politically influential, compromising justice for ordinary citizens. Our community deserves better. I am committed to holding everyone accountable under the law and ensuring that justice is served fairly, consistently, and without favoritism.

2.) What is the key characteristic a district attorney should possess?

McNeill — The District Attorney needs to care about the community, particularly the safety of the community. I am a Kenosha County resident who grew up in the County, and I have lived in Kenosha County my entire life other than when I was away at school. I care about Kenosha County, and I want it to continue to be a safe, thriving community for people to live, work, and raise families as it has always been for me. Not only is this what I care about, but I also have the experience to make it a reality. The Kenosha County DA needs to be a great attorney, but that’s not all. The DA can’t do the work on his or her own. The DA also needs to be able to manage and lead an office of over 40 employees, including 19 other attorneys. I have worked my way up to the position of Deputy DA, second in charge of the DA’s Office. In contrast with my opponent who has no leadership experience of this sort, I have put in the work and proven that I can lead the DA’s Office into the future. You need a DA who is ready from day 1, not someone who is struggling to learn on the job. These characteristics make me the best choice to be your next DA, and you don’t need to take my word for it. Ask your friends in law enforcement or your friends who work at the courthouse and make the best/most informed decision.

Solis — The key characteristic a District Attorney must possess is strong ethical integrity. This is vital to upholding the Constitution, applying the law fairly, and seeking justice rather than simply pursuing convictions. A District Attorney with integrity ensures public trust in the legal system and treats every case with fairness, free from political influence or favoritism. Additionally, a District Attorney must be an effective leader who can inspire a team and foster collaboration among staff and law enforcement. Strong communication skills and the ability to make sound, timely decisions are also essential to ensure justice is served. Unfortunately, my opponent, a soft-on-crime leftist, has demonstrated a pattern of poor judgment and political bias. She has given illegal migrants lenient deals to keep criminal conduct off their records, allowing them to avoid deportation and undermining the integrity of the legal system. She recklessly charged a man with first-degree homicide, only for him to be fully acquitted in what was a clear case of self-defense. And despite credible evidence, she failed to charge a teacher for grooming a grade schooler until overwhelming public outcry forced the current administration’s hand. Our community deserves a District Attorney who will stand for justice, not one who makes politically motivated decisions that put our safety at risk. I am committed to upholding the law with integrity and ensuring that justice is applied fairly and consistently.