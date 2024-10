A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Center Art & Craft Sale Saturday, Oct. 19

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Senior Center — DH

Westosha Senior Community Center is hosting a full fall event with a variety of 15 Art & Craft vendors plus a bake sale. Lunch on-site features fresh, handmade wood-fired pizza.

The Center, located at 19200 93rd Street (Hwy C just east of Hwy 45) in Bristol, continues its run of a Market for veggies from its one-acre Healing Garden in raised beds and in ground field plantings. The community has been savoring everything from tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, and butternut and delicata squash.

A wood burning kaolin-clay oven sits in the east end of the garden near the Market. This 700-degree oven will be cranking out lovingly handmade, mouth-watering pizza. In addition to the Water Buffalo Mozzarella cheese, the freshest of toppings straight from the Healing Garden like Roma tomatoes, green peppers and onions will guarantee an incredible pizza experience!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fall craft sale in Kenosha County without a bake sale of cookies, brownies, fudge and baked breads. Westosha Senior Center’s event will not disappoint.

So, head to Westosha Senior Center Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to holiday gift-shop the Art & Craft vendors offering everything from crystal jewelry, sun-catchers, and gift baskets to soaps, candles, knitted and crocheted items. Cap your Senior Center visit with a tasty lunch and baked goodies.