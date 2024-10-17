Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 7:24 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District, Antioch Fire Department and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire in the 10200 block of Bristol Road in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a possible fire in a microwave over in an apartment. Lots of smoke reported but no flames seen. Occupants are evacuating.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. — Bristol command releases all mutual aid companies. Bristol units can still respond.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from Salem Lakes with a medical unit.