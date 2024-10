This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Richard Hujik, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, died Oct. 15, 2024.

Patricia Larson Kummings Rascoe (nee Finnelly), 87, a former Kenosha County resident, died March 18, 2024.

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.