Council of Governments meets in Twin Lakes

Oct 17th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.
Officials from across Kenosha County introduce themselves during the Council of Governments meeting held Saturday at the Twin Lakes Community Center. /Kenosha County photo

From Kenosha County government:

Officials from across Kenosha County gathered at the Twin Lakes Community Center on Saturday for the county’s twice-yearly Council of Governments meeting.

The event is an opportunity for leaders from municipalities, the county and the state to share information about the issues facing their communities. Saturday’s meeting also included a presentation by Kenosha County Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler on power battery storage systems.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman led the meeting alongside County Board Chairman Monica M. Yuhas.

County Board Chairman Monica M. Yuhas and County Executive Samantha Kerkman welcome guests to the Council of Governments meeting. /Kenosha County photo
Twin Lakes Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald welcomes officials from throughout the county to the Council of Governments meeting Saturday /Kenosha County photo
County Board Supervisor Mark Nordigian and Bristol Village President Mike Farrell participate in the Council of Governments meeting Saturday. /Kenosha County photo
Kenosha County Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler gives a presentation on power battery storage systems during the Council of Governments meeting held Saturday. /Kenosha County photo
Posted in: County government.

Comments are closed.

