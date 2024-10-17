Council of Governments meets in Twin Lakes

From Kenosha County government:

Officials from across Kenosha County gathered at the Twin Lakes Community Center on Saturday for the county’s twice-yearly Council of Governments meeting.

The event is an opportunity for leaders from municipalities, the county and the state to share information about the issues facing their communities. Saturday’s meeting also included a presentation by Kenosha County Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler on power battery storage systems.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman led the meeting alongside County Board Chairman Monica M. Yuhas.