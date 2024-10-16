Road work to prompt closures on Highway F starting Oct. 16

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway F (Bloomfield Road) is scheduled to have daily closures between Highway P (400th Avenue) and the Walworth County line (407th Avenue) for approximately a week and a half beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16.

This is to allow for asphalt milling and resurfacing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area. Local access will remain during the daily closures, with flagging operations in place.

This work schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.