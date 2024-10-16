Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Oct. 16, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

Motion- to approve the Kenosha County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Motion – To approve Resolution R24-09, a final resolution for special assessments.

Motion — To authorize Village Administrator to hire Green Bay Pipe and Televising to perform emergency cleaning of the sanitary sewer collection system.

Motion – to approve Asphalt Contractors Inc project change order #1 to add additional paving to the 2024 street improvement project, with a cost not to exceed $30,000.

Motion – to approve the tobacco/vape license for Smoke & Roll.

Motion – To approve the 2025 law enforcement contract.

The full agenda is available here.