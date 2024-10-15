Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons perform in 2024 Chicago Columbus Day Parade

The Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons performed in the 2024 Chicago Columbus Day Parade Monday.

The parade takes place down State Street. This was the 72nd year for the parade, which is organized by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. Westosha Central has marched in the parade for years.

Here is video coverage of the parade from ABC 7 Chicago. Westosha Central’s appearance is at about the 1:10 mark:

Here is a video of the band warming up from the Westosha Central High School Bands Facebook page: