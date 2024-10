The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 1 to 9 a.m., Tuesday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low temperature of 31 during that period.

The warning text says: “Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. … Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”