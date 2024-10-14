Agenda: Wilmot UHS District special board meeting & workshop meeting

Oct 14th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a workshop meeting Monday.

The special board meeting starts at 4:15 p.m. in the school library. Agenda itesm are:

  • Board Reorganization Due to Vacancy
  • Vacant Board Position

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The workshop meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • Recognition of Board Members for Wisconsin School Board Week
  • Athletic Hall of Fame Proposal
  • Multicultural Club Proposal
  • Leo Club Proposal
  • Closed session for: 2024-2025 Safety Assessment
  The full workshop meeting agenda is available here.

The workshop meeting agenda is available here.

