Agenda: Wilmot UHS District special board meeting & workshop meeting

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a workshop meeting Monday.
The special board meeting starts at 4:15 p.m. in the school library. Agenda itesm are:
- Board Reorganization Due to Vacancy
- Vacant Board Position
The full special board meeting agenda is available here.
The workshop meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Recognition of Board Members for Wisconsin School Board Week
- Athletic Hall of Fame Proposal
- Multicultural Club Proposal
- Leo Club Proposal
- Closed session for: 2024-2025 Safety Assessment
- The full workshop meeting agenda is available here.