Agenda: Wilmot UHS District special board meeting & workshop meeting

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a workshop meeting Monday.

The special board meeting starts at 4:15 p.m. in the school library. Agenda itesm are:

Board Reorganization Due to Vacancy

Vacant Board Position

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The workshop meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Recognition of Board Members for Wisconsin School Board Week

Athletic Hall of Fame Proposal

Multicultural Club Proposal

Leo Club Proposal

Closed session for: 2024-2025 Safety Assessment

The full workshop meeting agenda is available here.

