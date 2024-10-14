Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Oct. 14, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Review and possible vote for Snow Plowing Service for the Town of Wheatland for 2025.

Resolution 2024-011 to allocate funds relating to the purchase of a replacement fire truck in the amount of $198,500 from the APRA funds to the Wheatland fire department fund.

Preliminary resolution 2024-012 for special assessment for the Dressler Property 7815 334th Ave Burlington, WI To be presented at a special hearing prior to the meeting on October 28th, 2024.

The full agenda is available here.