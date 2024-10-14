Agenda: Salem Lakes budget workshop Oct. 14, 2024

Salem Lakes is scheduled to host a budget workshop starting at 5 p.m., Monday. at Village Hall in Salem.

The workshop agenda says:

The purpose of the workshop allows the public including staff and officials the opportunity to receive input, review and discussion from the Village staff about the proposed budget. It is possible that a quorum of members of one or more of the Village Committees, Board, Commission or other governmental bodies may attend to gather information about a subject in which they are interested. However, no official action will be taken by any such body at this workshop.