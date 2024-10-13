UW-Whitewater students Haley Gorsuch, Cade Nichols, Cheyanne Spencer student teaching for fall 2024

A total of 156 students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will represent the university as student teachers at schools in Wisconsin, Illinois and other neighboring states during the 2024 fall semester.

The following UW-Whitewater students with local connections will serve as student teachers this fall:

Haley Gorsuch, Bristol, who is majoring in Art Education and will work in Art at Elkhorn High School in the Elkhorn school district.

Cade Nichols, Bristol, who is majoring in Elementary Education and will work in Elementary & Middle at Salem School in the Salem school district.

Cheyanne Spencer, Trevor, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education and will work in Early Childhood Education 4U at Wheatland Center School in the Wheatland school district.

Students from the university’s College of Education and Professional Studies will serve as student teachers through January 2025.

“Our students are highly sought after,” said Fred Trotter, administrative director in UW-Whitewater’s Office of Clinical Experiences. “School districts really appreciate the caliber of our graduates.”

Student teaching is the final activity before teacher candidates earn their degree and license.

UW-Whitewater will partner with 218 cooperating teachers across 148 schools in 94 districts over the course of the semester.

“We couldn’t do this without a lot of the great partnerships we have with those pre-K through 12 schools – their partnerships are very much appreciated,” Trotter said.

Student teachers assist cooperating teachers with lesson planning, instruction and assessment. Some student teachers are pre-selected by UWW staff and cooperating schools for internships, earning a small stipend and teaching up to 50 percent of their day as a certified teacher would.

UW-Whitewater licenses the most teachers in the state of Wisconsin. Educating teachers was the university’s original mission during its founding in 1868. To learn more about the College of Education and Professional Studies at UW-Whitewater, visit uww.edu/coeps.