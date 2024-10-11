Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

Oct 11th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Ar about 9:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 6000 block of 247th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a carbon monoxide alarm.

