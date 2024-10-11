Davis Dunn Transportation, Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association, Journey Response Team to host donation drive for hurricane survivors Oct. 12

A trio of local entities are hosting a donation drive for survivors of Hurricane Helene Saturday.
The drive was organized by Davis Dunn Transportation in collaboration with the Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association & Journey Disaster Response Team.
Organizers worked with first responders to identify the most-needed items, including:
- Baby formula
- Baby/wet wipes
- Camp heaters
- Canned food (especially heat & eat meals)
- Chainsaw blades
- Cleaning supplies (bleach, detergent, etc.)
- Dental hygiene products (toothpaste, etc.)
- Diapers & pull-ups (size 4 & larger)
- Extension cords (3-prong, outdoor use)
- Feminine hygiene products
- 5-gallon buckets
- Flashlights with batteries
- Garbage bags
- HotHands/single use heat packs
- Hygiene products (body soap, shampoo, etc.)
- Individually packaged snack foods
- New blankets
- New long underwear
- New sleeping bags
- New winter hats, gloves, & coats
- Paper plates & plastic utensils
- Paper towels/disposable shop rags
- Pet food & cat litter
- Push brooms & floor squeegees
- Rope/bungee cords
- Scrub brushes
- Shelf-stable milk
- Shovels
- Small charcoal grills
- Toilet paper
- Two-cycle oil
- Ziplock bags (quart size and larger)
Donations can be dropped off Saturday, Oct.. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilmot Fire Station, 30400 Wilmot Road, WIlmot