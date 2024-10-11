Davis Dunn Transportation, Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association, Journey Response Team to host donation drive for hurricane survivors Oct. 12

Oct 11th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

A trio of local entities are hosting a donation drive for survivors of Hurricane Helene Saturday.

The drive was organized by Davis Dunn Transportation in collaboration with the Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association & Journey Disaster Response Team.

Organizers worked with first responders to identify the most-needed items, including:

  • Baby formula
  • Baby/wet wipes
  • Camp heaters
  • Canned food (especially heat & eat meals)
  • Chainsaw blades
  • Cleaning supplies (bleach, detergent, etc.)
  • Dental hygiene products (toothpaste, etc.)
  • Diapers & pull-ups (size 4 & larger)
  • Extension cords (3-prong, outdoor use)
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • 5-gallon buckets
  • Flashlights with batteries
  • Garbage bags
  • HotHands/single use heat packs
  • Hygiene products (body soap, shampoo, etc.)
  • Individually packaged snack foods
  • New blankets
  • New long underwear
  • New sleeping bags
  • New winter hats, gloves, & coats
  • Paper plates & plastic utensils
  • Paper towels/disposable shop rags
  • Pet food & cat litter
  • Push brooms & floor squeegees
  • Rope/bungee cords
  • Scrub brushes
  • Shelf-stable milk
  • Shovels
  • Small charcoal grills
  • Toilet paper
  • Two-cycle oil
  • Ziplock bags (quart size and larger)

Donations can be dropped off Saturday, Oct.. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilmot Fire Station, 30400 Wilmot Road, WIlmot

