Davis Dunn Transportation, Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association, Journey Response Team to host donation drive for hurricane survivors Oct. 12

A trio of local entities are hosting a donation drive for survivors of Hurricane Helene Saturday.

The drive was organized by Davis Dunn Transportation in collaboration with the Salem Lakes Area Business Owners Association & Journey Disaster Response Team.

Organizers worked with first responders to identify the most-needed items, including:

Baby formula

Baby/wet wipes

Camp heaters

Canned food (especially heat & eat meals)

Chainsaw blades

Cleaning supplies (bleach, detergent, etc.)

Dental hygiene products (toothpaste, etc.)

Diapers & pull-ups (size 4 & larger)

Extension cords (3-prong, outdoor use)

Feminine hygiene products

5-gallon buckets

Flashlights with batteries

Garbage bags

HotHands/single use heat packs

Hygiene products (body soap, shampoo, etc.)

Individually packaged snack foods

New blankets

New long underwear

New sleeping bags

New winter hats, gloves, & coats

Paper plates & plastic utensils

Paper towels/disposable shop rags

Pet food & cat litter

Push brooms & floor squeegees

Rope/bungee cords

Scrub brushes

Shelf-stable milk

Shovels

Small charcoal grills

Toilet paper

Two-cycle oil

Ziplock bags (quart size and larger)

Donations can be dropped off Saturday, Oct.. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilmot Fire Station, 30400 Wilmot Road, WIlmot