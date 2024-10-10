James Kiraly on 2024 UW-Whitewater soccer team

James Kiraly, a finance major from Twin Lakes, and graduate of Wilmot Union High School, is a member of the 2024 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s soccer team, which will compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference for the first time since 2014 with the sport being reintroduced to the league for this season.

The Warhawks enter their 14th season under the leadership of Tony Guinn. Guinn has collected a 143-55-27 record at UWW. During Guinn’s first three seasons with the Warhawks (2012-14), he went 7-2-2 in the WIAC before the sport was discontinued in 2014.

The Warhawks are coming off of their best season in school history, finishing 13-1-5 while competing in the Coast-2-Coast Conference. Defensively, the Warhawks allowed 0.79 goals per game.