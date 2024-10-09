Riverview School staffer target of sexual misconduct investigation by Sheriff’s Dept.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On October 9, 2024, the Sensitive Crime Unit of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department began in investigation involving sexual misconduct allegedly committed by a 33-year-old female staff member of Riverview Elementary School. This misconduct involved a current and former student of the school. We are early in the investigation but have determined the alleged misconduct did not occur during school hours or on school property.

The staff member was brought to the Detective Bureau from the school and is currently held at the Kenosha County Jail on related charges. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues. This is an ongoing investigation; we will provide the community and media with updates as appropriate.

We acknowledge the potential impact of this incident on the community. The School District is cooperating with the investigation.

We encourage anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau, Detective Moro, at 262-605-5102.

“In light of these events, we want to remind everyone in the community about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. It is crucial to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, we encourage open communication and support for those impacted by such distressing news. Let’s work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.” – Sheriff David W. Zoerner