Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Oct. 9, 2024

Oct 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Cost estimate to perform a property survey and lake bathymetric survey along the northern edge of Paddock Lake channel.
  • Emergency cleaning of sanitary sewer collection system
  • Change order to add additional repaving
  • 2025 Law Enforcement Contract
  • Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.

The full agenda is available here.

