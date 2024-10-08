Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Oct. 9, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Cost estimate to perform a property survey and lake bathymetric survey along the northern edge of Paddock Lake channel.

Emergency cleaning of sanitary sewer collection system

Change order to add additional repaving

2025 Law Enforcement Contract

Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.

The full agenda is available here.