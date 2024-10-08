Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Oct. 9, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Cost estimate to perform a property survey and lake bathymetric survey along the northern edge of Paddock Lake channel.
- Emergency cleaning of sanitary sewer collection system
- Change order to add additional repaving
- 2025 Law Enforcement Contract
- Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.