Emergency cleaning of Paddock Lake sewer system starts this week

From the village of Paddock Lake:

Paddock Lake and Green Bay Pipe will be performing emergency cleaning of the Village sanitary sewer collection system beginning Monday October 7, 2024.

The purpose of this emergency sewer cleaning project is to remove from the collection system massive quantities of food waste grease, cloth wipes and various other illicit debris that have plugged areas of the collection system causing sanitary sewer overflows and backups in residential basements.

Project Scope: The project scope includes cleaning collection system and removing illicit debris from collection system maintenance access holes. The project will be addressing numerous areas of the collection system throughout the Village and includes the North Central area of the Village, Pathway Glen Subdivision, and Whitetail Ridge Subdivision Phase 1.

The public and users of the sewer collection system will see temporary road closures near maintenance access holes and loud cleaning equipment. The cleaning project will not interfere with the use of the collection system and or plumbing fixtures within residents’ homes.

Project timeline: The project is expected to begin Monday October 7, 2024, with substantial completion by Friday October 11, 2024.

The Village wants to remind Village resident not to flush cloth wipes, feminine hygiene products, food waste grease, oils and any other debris that belongs in trash cans down the drains and or toilet.