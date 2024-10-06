Agenda: Salem Lakes budget workshop & regular Village Board meeting Oct. 7, 2024

A Salem Lakes budget workshop and regular Village Board meeting are scheduled for Monday.
The budget workshop meeting is first, starting at 5 p.m.
The meeting notice says:
The purpose of the workshop allows the public including staff and officials the opportunity to receive input, review and discussion from the Village staff about the proposed budget. It is possible that a quorum of members of one or more of the Village Committees, Board, Commission or other governmental bodies may attend to gather information about a subject in which they are interested. However, no official action will be taken by any such body at this workshop.
Following the budget workshop will be the regular Village Board meeting. The meeting will be live streamed here.
Agenda items include:
- Recommendation to contract with Terry and Nudo to provide the Village of Salem Lakes with Municipal Prosecution services.
- Creation of Events Committee.
- Purchase of office furniture for the Deputy Treasurer’s workspace, Administrator’s office and the central workspace in Village Hall, from National Business Furniture, in the amount of $17,571.21.
- Resolution 2024.10-111, a resolution adopting the Code Enforcement Procedure within the Village of Salem Lakes.
- Status of Fire Truck Refurbishment.
- Update on Station Two.
- Closed session: Specifically concerning fence claims brought by Kevin Schrage involving adjoining
property owners made under Wis. Stat. Ch. 90’s fencing dispute law.