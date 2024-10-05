Dry days ahead

There’s a slight chance of rain very early Sunday morning, followed by at least a week of expected dry weather, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

That rain chance on Sunday is a mere 20 percent.

The balance of the week should be pleasant (unless you wanted rain). Expect high temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s and lows in the 40s. Sunday night could be a little colder, with a low in the high 30s and Fridya night a little warmer with a low in the mid 50s.

By next Saturday, the high temperature could hit 80 again.