Units responding for investigation in Paddock Lake

At about 4:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 6700 block of 238th Avenue for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting smell of natural gas in her home after cleaning under a stove.
