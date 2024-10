The Westosha Central High School homecoming parade is Wednesday, Oct. 2, starting at 5 p.m.

The parade will follow the usual route through Paddock Lake, beginning and ending at the school: 246th Avenue north to 74th Street, then west to 248th Avenue, then north to 71st Street, then west to 250th Avenue, then south to 74th Street, then east to 246th Avenue and back across Highway 50 to the school.

The community pep rally follows the parade in the football stadium.