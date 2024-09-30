Units responding to crash in Wheatland

At about 5:18 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 7800 block of Highway P in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: One injury being reported.
