Units responding to crash in Wheatland

Sep 30th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:18 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 7800 block of Highway P in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: One injury being reported.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Wheatland.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives