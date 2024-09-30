Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting Sept. 30, 2024

Sep 30th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Monday, starting at 2 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • The Board will convene in Closed Session to discuss and take action, if appropriate, under concerning employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body
    has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility: A. Personnel Investigation, B. Employment of Administration
  • The board will reconvene into open sessions and Convene into Open Session take action, if appropriate, regarding items discussed in closed session.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Bristol School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives