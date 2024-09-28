Eagle’s Nest Project Wisconsin (Westosha High School STEM Aviation) pancake breakfast, fly-in & car show Oct. 6

Eagle’s Nest Project Wisconsin (Westosha High School STEM Aviation) will host a Pancake Breakfast, Fly-In, and Car Show Sunday, Oct. 6, at Burlington Airport (KBUU). It’s an opportunity for the whole community to come together and celebrate aviation, classic cars, and great food.

Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., offering a delicious spread that everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re a pilot, aviation enthusiast, or just love a good breakfast, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to the breakfast and fly-in, there will be a Car Show featuring stunning classic and modern cars. Be sure to check out the variety of aircraft flying in and the impressive vehicles on display.

Support the future of aviation by participating in the 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going toward aviation scholarships that help young aspiring pilots and aviation technicians reach their dreams.