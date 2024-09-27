Paddock Lake Area Lions Club 2024 spaghetti dinner is Oct. 7

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Luisa’s Restaurant at 6806 317th Ave.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children ages 6-12; and free for children age 5 and under. Meal includes: spaghetti and meatballs, salad and bread, provided by Luisa’s. Beverages can be purchased at an additional fee from the bar. Carry outs are available, as well as dine in.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance, by contacting Lions Ralph Meyers at 262-945-7906, Joyce Myers at 262-945-7905 or Mike Taylor at 262-914-424 or Cindy Taylor at 262-914-4241.

There will be raffles also.

Proceeds are used to benefit the community through the service projects of the club.