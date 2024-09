At about 5:10 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 900 block of Wilmot Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a truck that has struck some power lines.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports power line across roadway. Requests police re-direct traffic around the scene.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m. — Twin Lakes command reports occupant out of truck.