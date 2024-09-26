Seno K/RLT Conservancy 2024 Autumn Open House is Oct. 5

Seno K/RLT Conservancy will host its Autumn Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Attendees can enjoy live music from local artists Jon Dawley and Eric Lambert, beverages from North Village Coffee and The Runaway Microbrewery, as well as burgers, brats, and hot dogs. Seno K/RLT Conservancy will be providing trail rides for attendees through their woodlands and prairies at the 127-acre tree farm and guests are welcome to walk the trails on their own. Other local conservation organizations such as Root-Pike WIN and Kettle Moraine Land Trust will be exhibiting at the event. Small nature-based crafts and activities such as corn husk dolls, yard games, a kid’s stamping activity from Laura Z Stamps, and tree cookie jack-o’lantern painting will be provided for guests free of charge. In addition to the return of a bake sale fundraiser, an in-person silent auction will take place for the duration of the event. There will be a variety of items up for auction ranging from practical yard care items to tickets to sporting events and gift cards for local businesses. Seno merchandise, bake sale, and silent auction proceeds all go towards Seno K/RLT Conservancy’s mission of land conservation, sustainable forestry, and natural resources education. Attendees can get a sneak peek at silent auction items in advance on senokrlt.org and the Seno K/RLT Conservancy Facebook event page.

There is no fee for admission. This is a family-friendly event for all ages, and all are welcome.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a non-profit organization focused on permanently preserving land and restoring critical habitat in Kenosha and Racine counties. For more information visit https://www.senokrlt.org/about-seno.html.