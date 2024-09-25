Westosha Central HS teacher Kan Pai named 2024-25 Outstanding PLTW Teacher

From Westosha Central High School:

Westosha Central High School teacher Kan Pai is one of only 103 teachers across the U.S. to earn the 2024-25 Outstanding PLTW Teacher Award, which recognizes educators who demonstrate a strong record of delivering an inspiring and empowering student experience while expanding access to Project Lead The Way (PLTW) programs and transforming teaching.

PLTW is honoring Kan Pai for his work in the PLTW Engineering pathway. Pai has been a teacher at Westosha Central High School since 2005 and teaches PLTW Engineering Essentials, PLTW Principles of Engineering, PLTW Civil Engineering and Architecture, and PLTW Aerospace Engineering for students in grades 9-12.

Amy Koszarek, Director of Learning and Innovation, shared that Pai has gone above and beyond to bring a strong and engaging Engineering program to the students of Westosha Central. “[Pai] has a passion for engineering, and in three short years, he has grown a full engineering pathway for our students. Our students are lucky to have him and his expertise.”

Most students who enter the PLTW Engineering courses with Pai find success based on their end-of-course assessments which, similar to the AP program, can translate to college credit for students. Additionally, several of the courses are transcribed with Gateway Technical College which allows students to earn college credit by passing the class in high school. Outside of the classroom, Mr. Pai advises the SkillsUSA team and assists with the aviation program. Both clubs support engineering, creative thinking, and problem-solving.

“One of the most important things we do at Project Lead The Way is recognize and celebrate impactful teaching and learning. Educators across our network are helping students become engaged in their learning while preparing them for careers and their future,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We recognize their exceptional leadership and congratulate them for making an impact, not only on their students, but within their school communities.”

In addition to engineering, Westosha Central also offers classes in the PLTW Biomedical Science pathway.

Each year PLTW honors outstanding teachers and administrators from across the network who play an immeasurable role in preparing students to thrive in college, future careers, and beyond.

Learn more about the PLTW National Awards at www.pltw.org/experience-pltw/national-awards/national-awards