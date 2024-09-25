Units responding to crash in Twin Lakes

Sep 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:15 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a crash in the 500 block of 98th Street in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.

