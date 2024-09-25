Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Sep 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a possible fire in the 1300 block of Lucille in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smouldering pile of wood chips.

