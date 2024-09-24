Sept. 26 public meeting to focus on Kenosha County highway crash reduction plan

From Kenosha County Department of Public Works and Development Services:

The second of two public information meetings will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, to gather input for a plan that Kenosha County is creating with the goal of eliminating serious crashes on county roadways.

A Comprehensive Safety Action Plan Committee made up of representatives of the county and all of its municipalities has been meeting since early this year, working to develop the plan. This process comes after that county was awarded a federal grant to create the plan, which will highlight hotspots with safety concerns, prioritize the concerns, and provide guidance on how to mitigate these issues with the goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on county highways.

Draft materials and exhibits will be presented and public input will be sought at the informational meeting, to be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Hearing Room at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. This is an open-house-style meeting and will not include a formal presentation.

Kenosha County has contracted with the planning and engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to conduct the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan study. People who have questions or feedback and are unable to attend the upcoming public information meeting are 5invited to contact Darren Fortney, Senior Principal at Short Elliott Hendrickson, at 608-620-6191 or dfortney@sehinc.com.