Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board special meeting Sept. 23, 2024

Sep 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items are:

  • Board Reorganization Due to Vacancy
  • Vacant Board Position

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Uncategorized, Wilmot High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives