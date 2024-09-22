Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board si scheduled to meet Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Closed session under the statutory exemption under Wis. Stat. § 19.85(1) which allows for the closed session and the particular. Subject matter to be discuss is the current status of EMS for 2024. No vote will be taken

Readjourn to Open session

Review Memo of Understanding with Twin Lakes Rescue Squad for 2025 and possible action.

Review Twin Lakes Contract for 2025 and possible action.

The full agenda is available here.