Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board si scheduled to meet Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Closed session under the statutory exemption under Wis. Stat. § 19.85(1) which allows for the closed session and the particular. Subject matter to be discuss is the current status of EMS for 2024. No vote will be taken
- Readjourn to Open session
- Review Memo of Understanding with Twin Lakes Rescue Squad for 2025 and possible action.
- Review Twin Lakes Contract for 2025 and possible action.