Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) annual and regular board meetings Sept. 23, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Monday in the school library.

The annual meeting is first starting at 6 p,m. Annual meeting agenda items include;

Salaries of School Board Members

Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing

Resolution of Levy

The full annual meeting is available here.

The regular board meeting will start after the annual meeting. Agenda items include:

Back to School Survey Results

Reading Core Presentation

Community Survey- Bill Foster, School Perceptions

Fund Balance Policy Change

Closed session to consider the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. i. Consider agreement for support staff individual.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.