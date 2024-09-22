Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2024

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- EMS update includes a short presentation from (Salem Lakes village administrator) Cassandra Hiller. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Twin Lakes rescue contract review and discussion for coverage until January 1, 2026. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Consideration of, and a possible vote on the appointment of a new Town Supervisor. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.