Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2024

Sep 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • EMS update includes a short presentation from (Salem Lakes village administrator) Cassandra Hiller. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Twin Lakes rescue contract review and discussion for coverage until January 1, 2026. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Consideration of, and a possible vote on the appointment of a new Town Supervisor. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

