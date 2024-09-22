Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 23, 2024

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

EMS update includes a short presentation from (Salem Lakes village administrator) Cassandra Hiller. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Twin Lakes rescue contract review and discussion for coverage until January 1, 2026. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Consideration of, and a possible vote on the appointment of a new Town Supervisor. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

