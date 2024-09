The 2024 Wilmot Union High School homecoming parade took place Friday evening.

The parade had unseasonably warm weather. It also was back on the streets of Wilmot after a one-year stint on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, which are adjacent to the school.

Here is a video sample of the school bands in the parade (Wilmot, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School, Lakewood School, Randall School and Riverview School):

Here are some more photos from the parade: