Wilmot UHS homecoming parade back on the streets this Friday

Wilmot Union High School’s annual homecoming parade will take place Friday starting at 5 p.m.

The parade route is back on the streets this year. The parade will start at Fox River Road and 111th Street and head south to 113th Street. From there it will turn west on 113th Street and then north on 308th Avenue and make its way back to the school, according to information distributed to parade participants.

Last year, the parade took place within the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, which adjoins the school.