At about 11:39 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 23500 block of 89th Street in Salem for a fire.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a 9-by-25 foot trailer on fire.

UPDATE about 11:42 a.m. — SLF/R chief requests response from sheriff’s deputies.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports working trailer fire.