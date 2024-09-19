Kenosha County 4-H Open House is Sept. 24

Kenosha County 4-H will be holding an Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The event will be a drop-in event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Kenosha County 4-H is part of the nation’s largest positive youth development organization. It gives youths opportunities to find new interests and learn by doing. Leadership and citizenship skills are emphasized. Kenosha County 4-H is open to all youths in 5K through one year past high school living in all parts of Kenosha County.

At the Open House, families will be able to meet club leaders and explore projects like archery, foods, dog obedience,

photography, fishing, sewing, rocketry and more. Kenosha County 4-H offers eighteen projects including eight animal projects.

The program is always in need of volunteers. If you enjoy working with youths and are looking for ways to share your skills and interests, please join us at this informative event.

For more information, please contact the Kenosha County 4-H Educator, Carolyn Van Sloten at 262-857-1932.