Chances for rain appear in forecast

Some chances of rain — you remember rain — are in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The first possibility is early Friday morning, where there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. decreasing to a 20 percent chance before 9 a.m. There are stronger chance of rain Sunday and Monday, when there will be 50 to 70 percent chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to continue in the 80s Friday and Saturday, before dipping into the 70s starting Sunday.