Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scammers posing as law enforcement

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind our community that legitimate law enforcement officials will never demand gift cards, cash, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or any other form of payment and threaten your arrest if you do not comply.

Scammers continue to contact our community members claiming to be affiliated with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, or any law enforcement agency. These scammers will state a loved one is in jail and/or you missed a court date and now must pay them to avoid going to jail or to get a loved one out of jail.

If you are concerned a loved one might be in jail, call your family member or friend to confirm. Call the jail they are allegedly being held in to confirm. If the scammer claimed you missed a court date, call the courts directly to confirm.

Some scammers have been able to replicate phone numbers that appear to be from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department or other law enforcement agencies. Calling that number back will actually call the scammer back. Dial your local law enforcement agency independently to ensure your call is going to legitimate law enforcement officials.

When in doubt, hang up. You can call 262-605-5100 directly to confirm if a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy is in fact attempting to contact you. But again, Deputies will not be asking for your money in any form. Let’s work together to keep Kenosha County safe from fraud.

“Members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will always be here to help our community, not threaten our community members for payment. We are committed to working in a trustworthy, transparent, and committed manner. Help us help you, help your friends, and help your loved ones by preventing fraud and sharing this information. Together, we can prevent our community members from being scammed.” – Sheriff David W. Zoerner