Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Sept. 18, 2024

Sep 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Well Pump Approval
  • School Resource Officer
  • Referendum Possible Additions
  • 2024-2025 Safety Plan

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Randall School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives