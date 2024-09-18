Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Sept. 18, 2024

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Well Pump Approval
- School Resource Officer
- Referendum Possible Additions
- 2024-2025 Safety Plan
