The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agendsa items include:

Motion- to authorize Village Administrator to reimburse Bear Development for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements.

Motion – To authorize the Village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors in the amount of $598,768.71 as pay request #1 for 2024 Street Improvements Projects.

The full agenda is available here.