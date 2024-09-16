Westosha Central HS grads Mason McNeill & Jakob Simmonson on 2024 UW-Whitewater football roster

The following student-athletes from Western Kenosha County are members of the 2024 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team:

Mason McNeill of Bristol, a graduate of Westosha Central High School whose major is general business at UW-Whitewater.

Jakob Simmons of Salem, a graduate of Westosha Central High School whose major is undeclared at UW-Whitewater.

UW-Whitewater finished second in the league a season ago after securing a 6-1 mark against Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition. The Warhawks made a run to the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals before capping the season with an 11-2 record. UWW has secured at least a share of the conference title in 14 of the last 18 seasons. The Warhawks have claimed more WIAC championships than any other team in the league — 39.

The final two games of the 2024 regular season are set for November 9 at UW-La Crosse and November 16 at UW-Eau Claire.