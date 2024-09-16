A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance Serving Our Seniors Expo is Oct. 3

Note: This is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH

Hospice Alliance is hosting its annual Serving Our Seniors Expo. on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, Madrigrano Conference Center – Haribo Hall, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.

Admission is free with interactive exhibits and helpful information, health screenings, and raffle drawings. Good Value Pharmacy is offering Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations to attendees who provide insurance coverage.

In all there will be 55 exhibitors of healthcare and life management professionals serving the Southeastern Wisconsin Senior community.

Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care, and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private home, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in our Hospice House located in Pleasant

Prairie. Our Hospice House is the only 24/7 hospice care facility of its kind in this corner of the state. Hospice Alliance is accredited by Joint Commission and is the first in the state to gain certification in community-based Palliative Care. Hospice Alliance maintains the highest, five-star level of the We Honor Veterans program developed by the Hospice Foundation of America in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our team has been voted Best Senior

Care in Kenosha County by the community for the last six years. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community not-for-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, please call (262) 652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.