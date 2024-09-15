WKCHS 50th Anniversary

The widow Shirley (pink) and son David of the founder, Richard Heigl attended the event.

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society celebrated their 50th Anniversary Saturday afternoon. The party was at Miller Park and the historical buildings on the property at 25905 114th St. There were free hot dogs and chips, an ice cream truck, and appetizers and desserts. Grilled sweet corn, soda, and water were available for purchase.

Appetizers from Westosha Central culinary students and desserts from Wilmot culinary students.

There were several displays. The Herrieds brought their hit and miss engines. Meyer Family Farms brought a couple of tractors. Salem Lakes Fire Department brought a fire engine, their antique fire engine, and bouncy house. Job’s Daughters Bethel #79 with Honored Queen Ash Ours, and Miss Wisconsin Job’s Daughter Summer Messer, watched over the search in the saw dust for prizes and corn hole. There was face painting and pumpkin painting for all ages. TJ – GO – T Entertainment played music in the afternoon. Westosha Headstart had a table.

Face painting and temporary tattoos

The historical society was founded August 1, 1974.

They established these goals:

Collect, record and compile the history of western Kenosha County

Cooperate with other historical societies

Collect and store historical artifacts for a future museum

Mark historical sites

Make people aware of their historical heritage

The society acquired the Trevor Social Club in 1987. In 1991, the society took on the project of acquiring, moving, and rehabbing the Twin Oaks schoolhouse in Brighton.

Raffle prizes

Village President Rita Bucur presented a proclamation.

Dan Derler talked about the double murder at the Towne Square.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman made a presentation on her behalf and for others.

After the day was done and the raffle prizes drawn, the party moved to the Towne Square where the entertainment and raffles continued. David E. Kirby appeared as Elvis. Also performing were Lori Minneti from Fox television and James Namio as Frank Sinatra.