Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 5:58 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 10700 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.
