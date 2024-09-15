Units responding for crash in Trevor

Sep 15th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:58 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 10700 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

