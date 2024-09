At about 11: 20 A.M., Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible structure fire in the 19500 block of 60th Street (Highway K) in Paris.

Per dispatch: A possible fire reported in a pole barn.

UPDATE about 11:25 a.m. — Bristol unit arriving on scene reports working fire in pole barn.